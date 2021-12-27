SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2021
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 26, 2021.
Dana Monique Dodson, 34, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.
Charles Joesph Doyle Sr., 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Billy Joe Deontrea Scott, 35, Stalking; illegal carrying of weapons.
Lorebil Aron Avilo, 23, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer.
Herman Wayne Scott Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; failure to use ignition interlock devices.
