SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 26, 2021.

Dana Monique Dodson, 34, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Charles Joesph Doyle Sr., 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Billy Joe Deontrea Scott, 35, Stalking; illegal carrying of weapons.

Lorebil Aron Avilo, 23, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer.

Herman Wayne Scott Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; failure to use ignition interlock devices.

