Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational

LSU Women’s Basketball
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball continues to move upward in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers are now No. 19 after last week’s ranking of No. 21.

Head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first year with the program, has led the Tigers to ten straight victories, including two games in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

LSU is currently 11-1 and will host Samford Monday, Dec. 27 before traveling to No. 13 Georgia to begin conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference teams ranked and is one of nine schools (Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Tennesse, and Texas) ranked in both the men’s and women’s AP Top 25 polls.

AP Top 25 (as of Dec. 27)

  1. South Carolina (12-0) - SEC
  2. Stanford (8-3)
  3. Louisville (10-1)
  4. Arizona (10-0)
  5. NC State (11-2)
  6. Maryland (10-3)
  7. Tennessee (10-1) - SEC
  8. Indiana (10-2)
  9. Michigan (11-1)
  10. Baylor (9-2)
  11. Connecticut (6-3)
  12. Texas (9-1)
  13. Georgia (11-1) SEC
  14. Iowa State (11-1)
  15. Duke (9-1)
  16. Georgia Tech (10-2)
  17. Notre Dame (11-2)
  18. BYU (10-1)
  19. LSU (11-1) - SEC
  20. Kentucky (7-3) SEC
  21. Iowa (6-3)
  22. South Florida (9-4)
  23. Texas A&M (10-2) - SEC
  24. North Carolina (11-0)
  25. Ohio State (9-2)

