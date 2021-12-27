Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball continues to move upward in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers are now No. 19 after last week’s ranking of No. 21.

Head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first year with the program, has led the Tigers to ten straight victories, including two games in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

LSU is currently 11-1 and will host Samford Monday, Dec. 27 before traveling to No. 13 Georgia to begin conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference teams ranked and is one of nine schools (Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Tennesse, and Texas) ranked in both the men’s and women’s AP Top 25 polls.

AP Top 25 (as of Dec. 27)

South Carolina (12-0) - SEC Stanford (8-3) Louisville (10-1) Arizona (10-0) NC State (11-2) Maryland (10-3) Tennessee (10-1) - SEC Indiana (10-2) Michigan (11-1) Baylor (9-2) Connecticut (6-3) Texas (9-1) Georgia (11-1) SEC Iowa State (11-1) Duke (9-1) Georgia Tech (10-2) Notre Dame (11-2) BYU (10-1) LSU (11-1) - SEC Kentucky (7-3) SEC Iowa (6-3) South Florida (9-4) Texas A&M (10-2) - SEC North Carolina (11-0) Ohio State (9-2)

