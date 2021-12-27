Kristee Porter Resigns To Take Head Coaching Position At North Texas

LAKE CHARLES, LA - McNeese Volleyball head coach Kristee Porter, who led McNeese to the Southland Conference Tournament Championship match for the first time since 1999 has resigned from the program after two seasons to accept the head coaching position at North Texas.

In her two seasons with the Cowgirls, Porter posted a 23-18 overall record with the 2020 season shortened and consisting of conference matches.

This season, Porter guided the Cowgirls to an 18-11 overall record and a third-place finish in the SLC after being picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll. The 18 wins are the most wins since 2017 and the third-place finish is the highest McNeese finish since 2006.

”The community of Lake Charles will always have a special place in my heart,” Porter said. “I was immediately embraced by the people that make up the community as soon as I arrived on campus. In my time at McNeese, I learned just how resilient and strong the people are by watching them take on every challenge the past few years posed. I hope to continue my career having learned valuable lessons and feel blessed to have been part of such a special place. I want to thank the people that supported our program and hope they will continue to support the amazing young women I was fortunate enough to coach and get to know.”

”I’m really happy for coach Porter,” said Athletics Director Heath Schroyer. “Coach Porter did a fantastic job elevating our volleyball program. I wish her nothing but the best and appreciate all she did for us here during a very difficult time.”

McNeese will conduct a national search to find its next head coach in the coming weeks.

