Granite shortages impacting grieving families

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Supply chain shortages are now impacting families grieving the loss of a loved one.

Families already faced with burying their loved ones are now waiting on headstones, thanks to a major backup of granite.

“Now, when I place an order, I’m looking at anywhere from 15 to 20 weeks,” Director of Consolata Cemetery Dewey Duhon said.

Tonya Doucette lost her son Trey Comeaux a year ago.

“Ordered it in January and it still - I have no answers, I don’t have anything,” Doucette said. “So, it’s been a while. I never dreamed that he wouldn’t have his headstone by the time of his first anniversary.”

She has been forced to look elsewhere to honor her son.

“We come here and this is, you know, what we have,” Doucette said. “And I had to order a little thing from Etsy just to show his name - like, to show who’s here.”

For Kay Sonnier, it’s been seven months since she laid her father to rest.

“Just having that plot of dirt there with a little bitty label with my daddy’s name is just not getting it for her,” Sonnier said.

Sonnier knows about the granite supply issues but has gotten no answer as to when her father’s grave will be complete.

“I mean, I’m understanding of that. But I know that my mother is desperate for closure,” Sonnier said.

We asked Peyton Conner, with Granite ETC, about the difficulty of getting the product.

“A lot of, like, the products that we sell... it’s mined in India or Brazil or Italy,” Conner said. “And when they all shut down, they weren’t sending anything out,” Conner said.

But the delays don’t stop there.

Even once the granite is in, there’s another pause in the process, according to Jim Solari of Solari Marble and Granite Works.

“Probably the biggest thing is... has anything to do with the granite industry right now is the rubber stencil, which is used to put the names and stuff and the designs on the monuments,” Solari said.

With the shortages, come higher prices.

“I’ve been doing this for four years, and the cost of stuff is like nothing I have ever seen that we’re getting,” Conner said. “They’ll tell us the cost of something and at this point, we’re just not even fazed by it, and it’s double what we used to see.”

“If you can’t afford what’s in here, we’ll try to help you out the best we can,” Solari said.

Just another shipping issue to some, but a final piece of peace to so many.

Depending on the color of granite ordered is dependent on the estimated time in which your headstone will be received.

