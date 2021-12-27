First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather here for now, but a big change arrives just after we begin 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the mid to upper 60s in most areas as we begin our Tuesday. We will see partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds likely overnight. While I cannot rule out a few showers, the chance for rain is only 10% through Tuesday morning.

We will continue to deal with warmer than normal temperatures through the rest of this week. That means morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs near 80 degrees, though I have left the high in the upper 70s in most locations.

Upper-level winds remain out of the southwest and this will likely push some weak disturbances across our area this week. These will likely bring a chance of rain and they are notoriously difficult to pinpoint in timing and strength beyond 24 hours. A weak disturbance moves overhead Tuesday, and I am including a 20% chance of rain, but any rain is likely to be limited in nature.

A stronger disturbance likely arrives Wednesday and for that reason I am increasing the chance of rain to 40%. Beyond Wednesday the forecast looks a little drier, so for now I am leaving the rain chance at 10% Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast is very uncertain, at least with respect to the timing and strength of the incoming storm system. There is no doubt that we will see a return of colder weather though, so keep the jackets handy! Models have been back and forth on exactly when the cold front arrives, today they are pinpointing a Sunday arrival.

For now, this forecast is based on a Sunday cold front as well. With Saturday remaining warm and humid with a few scattered showers possible throughout the day. But rain chances will ramp up quickly Saturday night into Sunday as the cold front arrives and it may bring a chance of severe weather early Sunday. We will continue to monitor the trends on that and keep you updated between now and then. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the front with Sunday morning beginning warm ending upwards of 30 degrees colder!

And let’s address the rumor mill, yes, the models are showing a chance of winter precipitation late Sunday. But it is far too early to know if that even has a chance of happening. Just as with severe weather, we need all the correct ingredients to come together at just the right time for that to occur. And models rarely get those details correct this far out in time.

This front may bring the coldest temperatures of the season to SWLA! I am remaining on the conservative side with the forecast, but that still shows morning lows in the 30s on Monday. Obviously, the models have been struggling with the forecast beyond a few days out, so this is still very much subject to change.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

