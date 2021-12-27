FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several more days of warm humid weather along with rain chances returning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and muggy start to our Monday will again usher in another warm and breezy day, similar weather to what we saw through our Christmas weekend with highs topping out just shy of 80 degrees again this afternoon. Today will feature more clouds than sun, but despite those clouds rain chances remain less than 20%. Look for winds to also pick up through the day as temperatures warm, at times gusting between 25 and 30 by midday and throughout the afternoon. Rain chances will increase slightly later in the week as the warm humid air sticks around for several more days.

Tonight will only bring lows dropping into the middle to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Some patchy areas of fog will be possible but not too widespread, so your morning drive Tuesday will again be pretty easy. Tuesday looks to again be a near repeat of today’s weather with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs near 80. A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin to arrive though as chances of rain tomorrow increase to 20%. Lows tomorrow night with again drop only into the middle to upper 60s.

Increasing rain chances by mid-week will be the result of an upper-level disturbance that passes across the state. The main energy with this disturbance will stay to our north where the greatest risk of strong to severe storms will exist. This threat is highest over portions of Mississippi, but we’ll have the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms as well. We’ll keep an eye on the storms, but I do not see any big concerns for our area. Once this system moves out Wednesday night, the forecast quiets down a bit Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain warm as we ring in the New Year.

The next cold front is set to arrive by early Sunday morning, with the best chance of rain likely holding off until late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Once this front moves through, a sharp drop in temperatures will be felt by Sunday with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s before sunrise and not rebounding much during the day. Lows by Monday and Tuesday morning drop into the 30s but this shot of cold air again looks to brief as temperatures trend up again by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.