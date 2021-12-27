50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fauci: US should consider vaccination mandate for domestic travel

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel.

Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said: “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has not instituted one for domestic travel.

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of a negative test, but two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to formally make the recommendation to the president.

The officials noted they have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to immediately face legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.

Biden’s employer vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in early January in cases seeking to overturn them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Christmas lights across SWLA
2021 SWLA Christmas Light Map
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Lovejoy’s research brought him to the Amazon in the 1960s and he became a passionate advocate...
Thomas Lovejoy, biologist who championed biodiversity, dies
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires
Boil advisory lifted for the Kinder area
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews