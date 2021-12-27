Calcasieu police jury departments closed Dec. 30 and 31 for New Year’s holiday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31, to observe the New Year’s holiday, according to the parish.

All offices are set to reopen Monday, Jan. 3, and there will be no change in the Waste Management pickup schedule, the parish said.

Residents are asked to call Waste Management at 337-436-7229 with any questions or visit wm.com/alerts for updates.

The parish said the Solid Waste Convenience Centers, located at 5500 B Swift Plant Rd. in Lake Charles and at 2915 Post Oak Rd. in Sulphur, will both be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. They are set to reopen Sunday, Jan. 2, according to the parish.

