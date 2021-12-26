50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 25, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 25, 2021.

Nikki Nicole Rouse, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; traffic-control signals; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Ronald J Chargois, 72, Sulphur: Simple battery; domestic abuse battery.

Alexander Charles Boreing, 20, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV Narcotic; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; illegal possession of stolen things.

Christopher Edward Chretien, 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Justin Levi Sanders, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways.

Timothy Wayne Says, 62, Starks: When lighted lamps are required; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

