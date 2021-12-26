Many families in Southwest Louisiana are spending their holidays out of their home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -As people invite family and friends into their homes for the holidays, many in Southwest Louisiana are not able to do so, still displaced from last year’s hurricanes. One couple, spending their holidays in their driveway.

Home for the holidays - a popular saying but one that doesn’t resonate the way it once did for some in Southwest Louisiana, like the Pap family.

If you’re driving down their street, their home would look like any other, fully recovered from the hurricanes of 2020. But when you step in the front door, you will find just a shell of what they once called home.

“We live in our driveway in a camper,” said Paddy Pap.

They bought their home in 2019, just 10 months before Hurricane Laura devastated the area. She said she and her husband had purchased their “dream home” and were planning on spending the rest of their lives in there.

“We evacuated out of here 2 days before Laura hit, with 4 sets of clothes, what little valuables we had, we just walked out the door and left,” said Pap.

They returned to find their dream home... ruined.

“There’s no ceiling, there’s no walls, there’s nothing,” said Pap.

She said she had loved to have family and friends over before the storm, and had always thought they would spend holidays there for years to come.

What the storm didn’t take now fits in one room.

“These are the things we have, what little we have left,” said Pap.

“All of our belongings like Christmas decorations and all of that was sucked out of the ceiling.”

Sentimental keepsakes... gone forever.

“Things that my children made when they were little, all my pictures, everything like that is gone, it’s all gone,” said Pap.

Pap’s husband suffered a massive stroke before the hurricanes, and has suffered two more since. He is severely handicapped, which was something that they thought about when building their dream home.

All of his equipment was ruined in the storm, and now it’s difficult for him to climb in and out of the steps of their camper.

Instead of spending this holiday season in their 28-hundred square foot home, they’re celebrating in a 300 square foot camper.

“There’s no big Christmas dinner, there’s no big Christmas tree. There’s no baking cookies with my nieces and nephews, that’s something we did in this home that year. There’s none of that. There’s none of it,” said Pap.

When she bought the house, Pap dreamed of spending holidays here, watching her grandkids open presents.

“I have usually anywhere between 20-30 people that stay at my home.” “I have now- kids that have kids, and I have one of them that has kid’s kids,” said Pap.

After two Christmases so close, but so far from her dream, she says she can’t imagine spending another holiday season away from her home.

“I don’t think we can do another one. I can’t even believe we’re doing a second one. I really can’t believe this,” said Pap.

“I would say Merry Christmas but it’s not a Merry Christmas. It’s not a good time of the year, I will be glad when it’s over,” said Pap.

She’s looking forward to what the new year could bring.

“Hopefully 2022 is a better year, and sometime in that year we can get back where we can live in our home,” said Pap.

Pap says she knows so many that are living in the same situation as her and her family, and even some that are worse off than her.

She says she knows how strong the community is, and that one day Southwest Louisiana will be rebuilt.

