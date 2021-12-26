FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy start to week, several chances for rain as well

Mostly sunny skies over the next few hours (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our warm and muggy conditions continue as temperatures have once again managed to reach the upper 70′s and even the lower 80′s for a few locations. The dry weather will continue to start the week, but there are signs that it will begin to change as a cold front approaches the region bringing increased rain opportunities as well as the potential for some cooler weather. We’ll have to make it to the end of the week before that can happen and in between we’ll see the mugginess warmth continue.

We'll start off dry, before rain chances arrive for the second half of the week (KPLC)

For this evening though expect a warm night ahead with temperatures steady in the lower 70′s with a few upper 60′s for the early evening before we slowly fall into the middle 60′s through the overnight hours. The potential for fog will be there heading into Monday morning, which could reduce visibility at times so make sure to take it slow as you head off to your destination. If you have enjoyed the weather the last few days the good news is the trend will continue with warm afternoons and plenty of humidity with winds remaining out of the southerly direction. While rain chances remain low for Monday a few passing showers are possible as moisture continues to increase and with some sunshine it will help to create a little mixing, which could produce a few showers. Highs will be close record temperatures though with the afternoon back into the upper 70′s to a few locations managing to reach the lower 80′s with the record high being around 81.

We'll see rain chances increase as moisture stays abundant (KPLC)

The overall pattern will continue to remain largely the same with high pressure sitting well to our south and east, which is bringing plenty of moisture into the area and then we’ll begin to turn our attention to a cold front by the middle of the week. Don’t get to exited though because temperatures aren’t going to drop too much as the front will be weakening on its approach. While there is definitely the possibility for showers and storms, our rain totals will actually be on the low end as the rain will be very sporadic in nature. Those rain chances will be increasing as we head into the middle to ending part of the week with a break likely going into Thursday before another front arrives for the New Year. Temperatures remain steady for us as highs remain in the middle to upper 70′s right on through New Year’s Day before the second front arrives and drastically drops our highs.

The first of two cold fronts arrives heading into Wednesday (KPLC)

If you are a fan of cooler weather the good news is that we have some in the forecast to kick off 2022 behind the front. Highs right now are being shown to go from the upper 70′s on Saturday into the 50′s for next Monday, but we’ll see how the models play things out as we move forward in time. For now the focus will be on the extremely warm weather over the next week or so with the opportunity for a few showers and storms. Then with some luck we can finally get some winter like weather into the area by the start of the New Year! Have a great evening and a wonderful start to the week!

Rain chances increase over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.