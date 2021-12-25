SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 24, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2021.

Arthur Lee Fuselier, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Ashleigh N Higginbotham, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Morgan Benjamin Duhon, 20, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV Narcotic; disturbing the peace.

Gerald Wayne Vincent, 52, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors.

