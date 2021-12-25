Mawmaw Scott’s doll collection in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Some people collect coins, and others may collect comic books, but one local collects dolls.

She’s a doll collector and her name is Estella Scott. Some describe her as a pillar in the community of DeRidder, and in her home, you’ll find many of her different collections, but the one that stands out the most is her collection of dolls.

“I’m known as Mawmaw Scott and I love it. I love being called Mawmaw Scott. It makes me feel needed and if you’re going to be called a mawmaw, you got to get out there and work,” Scott said.

She’s the matriarch of her large loving family: six kids, nine grand-kinds, 11 great-grand-kids, and three great-great-grand kids.

“I love people,” Scott said. “I love people, I do.”

She’s served people for years in various roles in her community, including city council, the Louisiana Doll Festival board, and director of DeRidder’s Head Start program, just to name a few.

Not only does she collect dolls but also clowns and angels, but she’s been collecting dolls for about 30 years.

“In my home, I have 198 dolls from all nationalities, witch you can see here. And at any time if you’d like to come by and view with them. All you got to do is give me a call. I love showing off my dolls,” Scott said.

Mawmaw Scott said the majority of her doll collection has been gifted to her.

“I sit and look at my dolls and say, well this person gave me that. And then this person gave me that. Oh yeah, yeah, I remember that one gave me that,” Scott said while looking at her dolls.

Her collection is just one of the many things that keep her spirit so high.

“My motto is I’m hoppin’ but not stoppin’ and I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Scott said.

