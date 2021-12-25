Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon has died at age 70, according to local officials who served with him.

Dixon was found dead this morning.

Dixon served for 17 years as head of the Lake Charles Police Department before retiring in 2019 alongside his longtime Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Dixon was a law enforcement lifer, spending 30 years in the FBI before 17 as chief of the Lake Charles Police Department.

Though Dixon was retired, he was still practicing his law enforcement expertise, serving as a special investigator on the case of Joe Constance - a man who has been on the run for 10 years after allegedly killing Mary Jeanette Duhon in 2011. KPLC had recently interviewed Dixon about the case and planned to air the segment next week.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to hear that my friend and colleague, Don Dixon, has passed away. It was an honor to have served alongside him in this great profession. He truly cared about the well-being of everyone and touched countless lives in our community, as an FBI agent and as our former Chief of Police. To the officers he touched and led, he fought for them every day to bring professionalism and honor to the badge they wear. To his two sons, Donnie and Tyler, my deepest sympathy to you. I love you and will miss you, my friend.”

