50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon has died at age 70, according to local officials who served with him.

Dixon was found dead this morning.

Dixon served for 17 years as head of the Lake Charles Police Department before retiring in 2019 alongside his longtime Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Dixon was a law enforcement lifer, spending 30 years in the FBI before 17 as chief of the Lake Charles Police Department.

Though Dixon was retired, he was still practicing his law enforcement expertise, serving as a special investigator on the case of Joe Constance - a man who has been on the run for 10 years after allegedly killing Mary Jeanette Duhon in 2011. KPLC had recently interviewed Dixon about the case and planned to air the segment next week.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Christmas lights across SWLA
2021 SWLA Christmas Light Map

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 24, 2021
Record warmth arrives for Christmas Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy for Christmas day, rain possible heading into next week
Christmas is known as the busiest time of year for shopping, traveling and bowling.
Families spend Christmas Eve at Petro Bowl
Christmas is known as the busiest time of year for shopping, traveling and bowling.
Families spend Christmas Eve at Petro Bowl