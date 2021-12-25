Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon has died at age 70, according to local officials who served with him.
Dixon was found dead this morning.
Dixon served for 17 years as head of the Lake Charles Police Department before retiring in 2019 alongside his longtime Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
Dixon was a law enforcement lifer, spending 30 years in the FBI before 17 as chief of the Lake Charles Police Department.
Though Dixon was retired, he was still practicing his law enforcement expertise, serving as a special investigator on the case of Joe Constance - a man who has been on the run for 10 years after allegedly killing Mary Jeanette Duhon in 2011. KPLC had recently interviewed Dixon about the case and planned to air the segment next week.
