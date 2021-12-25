FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm to end the weekend, rain return by next week

We'll slowly cool down as we head into the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far a nice Christmas Day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon, but it has been on the windy side. High pressure has continue to slide off to the south and east, which has allowed plenty of moisture to return with a muggy feeling and unfortunately that trend will continue into the next several days until a cold front arrives by the middle of the week.

Not a bad evening to grab some Gumbo and sit with friends and family (KPLC)

If you are having any plans this evening for Christmas or are traveling to a destination the weather thankfully won’t be an issue as we continue to keep mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in the forecast. Temperatures will remain warm however as highs this afternoon have reached the upper 70′s, but so far have remained below the 80 degree mark as clouds have been in the mix. For this evening we will stay very steady with many of us in the middle to upper 60′s for the early evening and only falling a few degrees by Sunday morning. The above normal temperatures continue for our Sunday with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon as highs will continue to climb back into the middle and upper 70′s with dry conditions. We’ll see a change in the pattern as we move into the next week with a cold front arriving bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms with it.

Rain chances on the way up throughout the week (KPLC)

While we start off the week on a dry note for Monday, the moisture will continue to be the big story as dew points and humidity levels will be in the range of what we typically see in late spring or early summer. Highs will stay steady though with upper 70′s likely through much of next week and it won’t be until after the new year that we could see some cooler weather in the forecast. The one thing that will change is the potential for rain as showers and storms make a return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as a front pushes through. As of now it looks like most of the heavy rain and storms stay to our north, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the system as it moves closer. It does appear that we see a brief break in the rain as we move into late week before another system takes shape moving towards next weekend.

Several fronts are on the way moving through the week (KPLC)

As we arrive into the New Year we may be starting off with a bang and not the fireworks type as showers and storms will be in the forecast for the New Year. The front looks to move through as we head into Sunday and as it does so it will bring even cooler weather to Southwest Louisiana and finally another taste of winter after what has seemed to be an extended summer over the last week or so. Of course we will continue to track the latest on the systems as they get closer, but for now enjoy your friends and family with the dry and sunny forecast for the next few days.

Even with rain chances arriving the totals remain low (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

