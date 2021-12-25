Families spend Christmas Eve at Petro Bowl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Strikes, spares, doubles, but not turkeys. This Christmas, families are celebrating at Petro Bowl in Lake Charles.

“It kind of breaks up the pattern of always being around family, you know,” Alayna Lavergne said.

“It’s just something for me to do,” a bowler said. “Keeps me out of trouble.”

Christmas is known as the busiest time of year for shopping, traveling and bowling.

“It’s very, very busy, you know, because a lot of families are coming out to celebrate,” employee Andrew Landry said.

It offers an alternative way to spend time with family.

“The families that - instead of going shopping, they can come play bowl, spend time with their kids, have something else to do,” Landry said.

The bowling alley reopened in November following storm damage. Coming back better than before, with new equipment and a bigger arcade. Bowlers said they are just happy to continue their traditions.

“It’s just so fun having something new to do in Lake Charles, again,” Lavergne said. “It really feels like it’s bringing back old things we used to do all the time.”

An avid bowler - spending both Christmas Eve and his birthday at the bowling alley, said he hopes to score his personal best.

“I am aiming for about 225 today,” he said. “I am normally hitting about 200, so if I can get over that, I’ll be happy, I’ll be cool.”

Petro Bowl will be open on Christmas Day from 5 p.m. until midnight.

