Westlake man and 14-year-old die following fatal crash on Davis Rd.

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a four-wheeler in Westlake has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched near Davis Rd. and Fletcher Rd. in response to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021.

Deputies say their preliminary investigation showed a motorcycle being driven by Trey Augustine, 29, of Westlake was traveling north on Davis Rd. when it struck a four-wheeler traveling in the same direction from behind. The crash resulted in Augustine and all three individuals on the four-wheeler being ejected from the vehicles.

Augustine was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the four-wheeler and a juvenile passenger were transported to a nearby hospital. The passenger, a 14-year-old girl, would later be pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 30-year-old driver of the four-wheeler sustained serious injuries while the other passenger, a 15-year-old, sustained minor injuries.

