SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 23, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2021.
Caroline Marie Yokubaitis, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Roland Martin, 60, Kinder: Theft under $5,000.
Heather Lynn Barton, 30, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Austin Tyler Shaver, 22, Orange, TX: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Christina Michelle Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mansel Todd Langley, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Robert Lee Burrell Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; violations of protective orders; intimidation of witnesses; strangulation.
Jeremiah Kyle Manuel, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000 (3 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000.
Lacreshia Antwannat Harmon, 25, Lake Charles; Child endangerment; aggravated assault with a firearm.
