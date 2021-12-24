50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 23, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2021.

Caroline Marie Yokubaitis, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Roland Martin, 60, Kinder: Theft under $5,000.

Heather Lynn Barton, 30, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Austin Tyler Shaver, 22, Orange, TX: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Christina Michelle Johnson, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mansel Todd Langley, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Robert Lee Burrell Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; violations of protective orders; intimidation of witnesses; strangulation.

Jeremiah Kyle Manuel, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000 (3 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000.

Lacreshia Antwannat Harmon, 25, Lake Charles; Child endangerment; aggravated assault with a firearm.

