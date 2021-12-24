Sports Person of the Week - Bryant Williams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bryant Williams’ love for football is as big as his stature. That says a lot considering he’s 6-foot-8 and 325 Ibs.

“I like to think of it as like just a game where you can build relationships with your coaches, your friends,” Williams said. “Play in front of your family and make them proud and play in front of the community.”

The mammoth Grand Lake tackle has made plenty proud being that he’s the first division one signee in Hornet history. He signed with UL Lafayette last week.

“I grew up dreaming about this playing at the college level. I just saw UL as a really amazing team to go and play for you know the culture they built over there,” said Williams. “This couldn’t have been done without my teammates my coaches and my family.”

Those coaches and teammates seemingly came out of the blue for Williams in the fall of 2020. After being displaced from his home and Barbe High School following Hurricane Laura, uncertainty, much like the debris surrounding his home, began to pile up.

“Our grandparents took us in and gave us a place to stay and then you know having the option to move schools I felt like Grand Lake was the perfect fit the perfect place for me to go,” said Williams.

Hornets head coach Jeff Wainwright and the team quickly embraced Williams like he was one of their own. In addition, there was a familiar face waiting for Williams once he entered the locker room.

“He fell in place in the locker room with all the guys and I think one of the major transitions was his first cousin also played for us here and on the offensive line and it was a neat idea for those two to get to play together and they had been at separate schools watching each other growing up,” Wainwright said.

In two seasons at Grand Lake, Williams played a key role both in the Hornets’ historic run to the Class 1A state title in 2020 and a strong follow-up season in 2021 that saw the team finish 11-2 with back-to-back quarterfinal appearances.

“To be alongside those group of guys playing in the state championship game that was an amazing team you know,” Williams added. “State championship year was a blessing for us.”

It’s on now to another adventure for Williams who is hoping the Cajuns are just another step in his road to the NFL.

“Hoping that I can achieve my dream for you know the big league and mainly me just wanting to go UL, get a degree and just make a life for myself,” said Williams.

