Soul Soup community kitchen offers hot meals even on the holidays

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - There’s no better way to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas than giving back to those less fortunate. DeRidder’s Soul Soup community kitchen offers hot meals to those in need not just on the holidays, but year-round.

Hard at work, 365 days of the year you will find the many volunteers it takes to run Soul Soup community kitchen.

“We’re only able to do that by God,” said director, Artie Hickman. “God provides everything that we need, every day. “There are times that we have been short of food and ran out, and before we even scoop up the last dish of food, someone walks through the door with other food - more food.”

Many take off for the holidays, but for Hickman and the other volunteers, their work never stops.

“It is explainable to tell you how it feels when you are able to help someone, or just talk to someone and encourage them and let them know there is still hope,” Hickman said.

For those who frequent the kitchen, it’s more than just a meal. Originally from Georgia, Darlene and Robert visit and volunteer several times a week.

“We have like shelters and stuff like that, but you don’t have this right here,” said Darlene Carter.

“They touch the community in so many different ways, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Robert Chatham.

This year’s Christmas feast comes with all the fixings and even a special surprise.

“We’re preparing of course the traditional Christmas dinner - the ham and all the good extra food that comes a long with that,” Hickman said. “We are so excited. Santa clause will make a visit to a special family here, that will be here, and will provide gifts for them.”

Soul Soup is open every day of the year. For more information on how you can donate, call 337-463-5382.

