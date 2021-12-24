LaGrange alum Jeriah Warren awards $1,000 to local AAU team through Gatorade’s ‘Play it Forward’ initiative

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former LaGrange Lady Gator Jeriah Warren is earning playing time during her freshman season at the University of Florida, but on Thursday her assist went to a local AAU basketball team. Warren, the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, with the help of Gatorade and the “Play it Forward” initiative, awarded a $1,000 grant to the Gulf Coast Pelicans AAU basketball team.

“I wanted to give them the money so they could get things they needed for the team and to go on trips because I know what it’s like not to have the money to go places,” said Warren. “I wanted to give this team something to look forward to.”

Gatorade allows each of its players of the year to choose one sports-based organization to donate the grant to.

“It was big man. It was big that our organization was recognized by Jeriah,” said Pelicans coach Jason Goodwin. “She’s a two-time state champion, she’s playing over there for the Florida Gators. It was big for her to recognize us. We appreciate it.”

Warren is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the Gulf Coast Pelicans AAU basketball team is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. Gatorade will review the videos and award one spotlight grant of $10,000 for each of the twelve sports recognized through the Player of the Year program.

To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.

