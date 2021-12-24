FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy weekend with record highs broken Christmas Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A milder start this morning as patchy areas of fog have returned overnight leading to some reduced visibility across parts of the area for the morning commute. Temperatures warm up quickly this morning, so the coats aren’t going to be needed as we see highs topping out in the upper 70s by afternoon. It will also be a rather windy day as gusty winds out of the south on the order of 25-30 mph at times continue to be something we see the next few days. This evening will again be on the mild side as lows tonight only drop into the 60s.

Our Christmas Day will be one for the record books this year as temperatures reach the 80 degree mark, breaking the record for the warmest Christmas in Lake Charles which thus far is 79 set back in 2016. This comes as we continue to see very breezy conditions throughout the day, with southerly winds gusting between 25 and 30 mph most of the day. Rain chances remain very low despite clouds at times through the day. Rain chances won’t increase much at all until early next week.

Sunday will again bring a mix of clouds and sun through the day as morning lows in the 60s quickly warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 again by the afternoon. The upper level pattern brings a ridge of high pressure over the area for the next few several days which is why our rain chances remain low and will also be blocking any cold fronts from moving through the state for the next several days. Each day next week will bring well above average temperatures with the only difference being a return of rain chances by early next week. A few daily showers will be likely by Tuesday through the upcoming weekend. Longer range forecast models still show the possibility of a cool front arriving by next weekend, although keeping the warmer temperatures in place through at least New Years Day.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

