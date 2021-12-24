FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy for Christmas day, rain possible heading into next week

Warm evening for those heading out (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures have continued to climb this afternoon as many have risen into the middle to upper 70′s with a few locations pushing the 80 degree mark. We’ll keep the mostly clear skies around as we head throughout the evening, but it will be warm and muggy as Santa arrives later tonight and he may have to battle a little bit of wind as well. Good news is that the sunshine and dry weather will continue to stick around for our Christmas Day before some changes arrive heading into next week.

Record warmth arrives for Christmas Day (KPLC)

For any evening plans you may have the weather looks to be just fine as we don’t have any issues other than the fact it may be a little breezy at times with winds out of the south around 5-10 mph with gust closer to 15 mph at times. You can keep the jacket and coat in the closet if you are heading out to church services or just taking a drive to look at all of the Christmas lights as temperatures will sit in the lower 70′s through early evening before falling into the upper 60′s later on. As Santa begins to make his rounds he’ll probably want the shorts and short sleeves as temperatures only drop into the lower to middle 60′s. Waking up on Christmas Day expect a warm start with plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains in charge. It will be a warm one though as we look to be close to record highs for the afternoon with many reaching the upper 70′s to near 80 with plenty of moisture in play.

Some 10-15 degrees above normal over the next 5 days (KPLC)

We’ll keep the dry weather around for the entire weekend as high pressure still stays close enough to keep rain away, but also just far enough that moisture will continue to work its way in thanks to southerly winds. Highs on Sunday won’t be much different with many in the upper 70′s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Things will begin to change though heading into next week as we gear up for a cold front by the middle of the week. Monday and Tuesday of next week look to stay on the dry side other than a passing shower possible Tuesday as our high breaks down, but better chances of rain will return as we move through Wednesday and Thursday of next week as our first front will move close and then begin to stall. Our highs will remain steady however with many of us in the upper 70′s right on through the end of the year. Those who love the cooler weather have some hope though as we will watch for a cooling trend right after the first of the year.

We'll see daily rain chances returning next week (KPLC)

Unfortunately, leading up to the new year looks to stay unsettled as we kick off the new year with multiple bangs in the form of fireworks as well as some thunderstorms. By next Sunday clouds and cooler weather look to keep many of us in the upper 60′s to near 70, before the real changes arrive to start the following week. Just how cold we get is something we will have to watch, but for now enjoy the holidays with friends and family. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Rain and storms make a return to start the New Year (KPLC)

We'll see rain totals increasing over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

