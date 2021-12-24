Authorities warn of human trafficking and increased risk of sexual assault during holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When the stockings hang from the fireplace, tinsel adorns the mantle and gifts pile under the tree; warm fuzzies fill our hearts during the holidays. However, all that glitters is not gold.

The holiday season offers us much-needed time to celebrate and reconnect with family and friends, but it’s also a time to keep a close eye on your kids and yourself as experts say we could be opening our doors to people who prey on the vulnerable this time of year.

“People are real trusting out here. And I mean, it’s good in ways, but at the same time, it’s like the world is bad,” former sex worker Eileen Ann said. “People don’t have good intentions, especially around the holidays. The holidays, everybody wants to be happy and go lucky and that’s when they strike.”

Those who prey on the weak and vulnerable come out of the woodwork according to authorities.

“We let our guard down because, again, you’re supposed to be joyful and, you know, it’s a great time of year. And unfortunately, we have people out there that don’t care what time of year it is,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

“Women are always like, you know, ‘stay away from weirdo men,’ - tell their daughters that stuff. But you really need to stay away from women and men, because the men are not the ones that are coming to take your kid, it’s women that are coming to take your kid,” Ann said.

Take it from Eileen, a former sex worker, who says she was one bad mistake away from becoming one of those women, leaving behind a trail of misery and degradation. She says she was made to travel to nearly every state and 800 cities to recruit young women into sex trafficking and prostitution rings.

“You know, you can make a lot of money off a kid,” Eileen said. “If you take a kid and then you sell that kid, the people that are buying children - especially little white children - that’s thousands and thousands of dollars. Whether it’s body parts or selling it to a man that’s a weirdo, the younger they are and the more underdeveloped they are is the more... it’s what they want.”

She said when she refused to snatch an underage child from a park, her abuser set her on fire, forcing her to jump out of a moving vehicle. Homeland Security stepped in protecting both her and her daughter before she went into hiding in her safe haven: The Oasis Women’s Shelter. She was saved by her matriarch, Kathy Manuel, who offers the same warning to all this time of year.

“Kids are at an increased risk during the holiday’s time... so are adults,” Manuel said. “People are going to parties, people are going to clubs, casinos, restaurants, malls and, you know, not really paying attention when they’re going back to their car or when they get off in a secluded area. And they’re at risk then of being sexually assaulted or abducted.”

There are certain hot spots where people can disappear.

“Furniture stores, malls, like you take your eye off your kid for a couple of seconds and somebody is going to grab it,” Ann said. “You’re never gonna find them again.”

Sexual assault awareness advocates say you could also be opening up your home to perpetrators during the holidays. More often than not, victims of sexual assault knew their attacker, according to law enforcement.

“When school’s out, during holiday breaks things like that, kids are more at risk,” Manuel said. “Family members are coming into town that maybe you don’t see that often. You hear stories, you know, and always watch the crazy relative this or... And that crazy relative is coming to visit.”

For women who have been through the wringer, there’s hope and a connection as solid as a rock to hold onto, like with victim Eileen Ann and her counselor.

“A lot of the one’s that I tend to attach to are my kid’s age - she’s right in there with my kids,” Manuel said. “And so, it just connects and it’s when you connect with somebody. And I don’t hide the fact that I’ve been a survivor of domestic violence a few times, and so, when you can talk to somebody on a level of you know what they are going through.”

The bittersweet aroma of past tragedies reveals itself at the Oasis Women’s Shelter but also remind women they can help others overcome the struggle too.

“It has a smell to it,” Eileen said. “Like, you know how you walk in your grandma’s house and it smells? It’s not a bad smell, but it was just like, everything triggered me. It was like a part of my life that I don’t want to revisit, but it was like we were there for so long, it was like, that’s family.”

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, you can call the Oasis’ hotline which is answered 24 hours a day at 337-436-4552. If you need immediate assistance, dial 911.

