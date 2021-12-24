50/50 Thursdays
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

