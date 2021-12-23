Westlake Fire Department extinguishes electrical fire at Market Basket

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Fire Department responded to a fire behind a grocery store on Sampson Street Wednesday evening.

The fire started with some electrical wiring at the back of the building, said Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Duff. The inside of the building was not damaged.

It is not currently known whether Market Basket will reopen Thursday. Duff said the store should be able to reopen with assistance from a generator.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.