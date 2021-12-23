50/50 Thursdays
SWLA healthcare providers limit monoclonal antibody infusions due to shortage

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The monoclonal antibodies used in COVID-19 infusion treatments are in “severely limited supply” as COVID cases increase throughout Southwest Louisiana, according to local healthcare providers.

Lake Charles Memorial Health System, CHRISTUS Ochsner Health and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital are limiting infusion treatments to those diagnosed with COVID who are 65 and older, have a BMI over 30, have cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, are pregnant or have an immunocompromised condition.

“The monoclonal antibody supply chain constraint is unlikely to improve any during most of January 2022,” said Region 5 Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh.

In addition, the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment seems to be less effective against the Omicron variant than with previous variants, according to healthcare providers.

The local health systems remind residents that vaccination is the best defense against severe COVID-19 infections and urge eligible individuals to consider getting a booster dose.

