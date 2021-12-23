50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 22, 2021.

Ashleigh Renee Smith, 36, Denham Springs: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Letitia Evette Cole, 26, DeQuincy: Instate detainer; possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; lighted lamps required.

Tyre Deumon Edwards, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; flight from an officer; expired license plate.

Ashley Dawn Shelden, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Matthew David Allen, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug.

James Edward Thornton Jr., 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Diondrea P. Johnson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.

Damon Wayne Marks, 47, Thornton, TX: Probation violation.

Quinton Ray Hawkins, 31, Vinton: Out of state detainer.

Heather Lynn Barton, 30, Beaumont, TX: Contempt of court.

Leona Trist Perroncel, 57, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; looting.

Paul Thomas Jr., 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to obey traffic laws while on a bicycle.

Thomas Allan Chesson, 63, Eunice: Contempt of court (5 charges); trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quenton James Smith, 37, Baton Rouge: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to illuminate registration plate.

Caroline Marie Yokubaitis, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

