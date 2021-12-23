Residents call an overgrown local cemetery an ‘eyesore’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Right across from pristine conditions of Goos Cemetery lies what many are calling an ‘eyesore’ on Katherine Street - the Huff and Thomas Cemetery. There, gravestones are camouflaged by moss, sitting in the shadow of bowing branches, overgrown weeds, and trash.

“That cemetery has a very rich history,” the owner Carla Clark said. “You see people from the 1920′s who were physicians, different ministers, pastors who are buried there. It is a historically Black cemetery so it has a lot of history.”

“It was first started at the turn of the century and the city donated this property for the black community - they didn’t have a place to conduct their burials,” concerned resident Barbara Dartez said. “It’s been used as a burial place since then. I understand now it’s closed, but what really disturbed me was the tall grass.”

Barbara Dartez drove by the cemetery and after seeing the conditions, she did her research and paid the owner a visit.

“You can hardly see the tombstones and while I was here, I got a few names off of some of the tombstones and there were 3 World War One veterans and I thought - this is not a good way to honor the veterans,” Dartez said.

The cemetery is owned by Carla Clark. Her family is buried on the property and the land was passed down her lineage. Since Hurricane Laura, it’s becoming more difficult to maintain.

“My mother, when she was alive, she worked with Sheriff Tony Mancuso and they would have work teams that would actually come in; but since the prison has been damaged since the storms, we don’t have any incarcerated people to come in and clean,” Clark said.

Now, her family is reaching out for help.

“We are looking for someone who can help and assist us in like a work Saturday have different organizations come in and lend their time,” Clark said.

“This is something that has to be done,” Dartez said. “I just felt so sad because it’s so neglected.”

If you or your team is interested in cleaning and maintaining Huff and Thomas Cemetery, contact owner Carla Clark via email at Clara.Clark@me.com.

