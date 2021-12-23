Omicron variant causes concern ahead of holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Large gatherings are bound to happen as the Christmas and New Year holidays approach, but so is the spread of the Omicron variant.

“This particular variant, Omicron, is extremely transmissible,” Region Five Medical Director, Lacey Cavanaugh said.

The new variant has surpassed the number of Delta variant cases in a very short window of time, according to Cavanaugh. So far, the fast-spreading variant isn’t expected to dampen the holidays. It’s the coming weeks that experts are concerned about.

“We know that there are going to be lots of gatherings and Christmas parties and New Years parties and other contact that people are going to have with each other,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s very likely that, that is going to compound and really make this variant spread very quickly.”

Cavanaugh recommends hosting parties outdoors and testing before you attend a party with family members who are at a higher risk, on top of other recommendations for making the holidays safer.

“You can mask, that adds a layer of protection,” Cavanaugh said. “If you haven’t gotten boosted yet, for your vaccine, I’d say go ahead and add that to your list to get boosted this week.”

Cavanugh said they are already seeing an increase of traffic at their testing locations. As the demand grows, they will likely bring in more testing locations.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.