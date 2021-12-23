Lake Area woman’s home filled with over 250 Santa decorations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the Christmas season coming and going so quickly, it’s hard to blame people for going overboard with some of their favorite customs.

It’s hard to conjure up the image of a Santa you won’t find in Renita Papillion’s home south of Lake Charles.

She has more than 250, even with losing a few in the hurricanes.

This time of year, Renita’s home is transformed to a wonderland of Santas - big Santas, little Santas, vacation Santa and even selfie Santa.

Many are animated, such as one favorite: Santa reading The Night Before Christmas.

Some are funny and some are more somber, such as a fireman Santa following 9/11.

Renita never really planned to collect Santas, but it seems like she’s always finding one unlike the others.

“The way I select one, I would just look at it and see if I have something like that already. If not, I’ll grab it,” she said.

But out of all the Santas, which is her favorite?

“I actually have a little small Santa, I call him treadmill Santa,” she said. “It is Santa on a treadmill, and I just thought that was just the funniest thing when I first saw it.”

Before she knew it, she had so many they take a couple of days to put up. And she finds there’s always room for one more.

“Every year I say, ‘That’s the last one I’m going to buy.’ The first time I said that was over 10 years ago. It hasn’t stopped yet,” she said.

There are plenty that play music and some that can transport you to a lovely place in your mind’s eye.

Another favorite is Santa kneeling before the Christ child.

“I have a Santa with him kneeling at baby Jesus’ crib. That, to me, ties everything together,” she said.

For Renita, the Santas represent goodness, love and generosity, of which there’s never too much - and therefore, never too many Santas.

Renita says she couldn’t do it without the support and patience of her husband of 35 years, Jason.

And for that she’s grateful.

