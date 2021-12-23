La. Tech shoots record free throws en route to 74-57 win over McNeese

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Tech scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back in a 74-57 win over McNeese women’s basketball here Wednesday night.

La. Tech (8-3) scored 40 of their 74 points from the free throw line (40-46) in a game that consisted of 50 personal fouls. The Cowgirls were called for 32 fouls while La. Tech had 18. The Lady Techsters also took advantage of the height difference to outrebound McNeese 58-31 with 27 La. Tech points coming off second chance points.

”I felt like we had a lot of opportunities, especially early on. I thought our defense was locked in initially but if you look at the stats, two areas got us tonight- offensive rebounding and fouls,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. “If you take away those two areas, we come away with a win. To see us keep fighting and playing with a lot of intensity, I love that about our team. We didn’t give up no matter what the score was and we kept playing through it and we are going see a lot more of that as we get into conference play.”

McNeese (4-8) will take a break for the Holidays and will return to action on Jan. 3 when the Cowgirls will face Southeastern in the Southland Conference Tipoff Event in Katy, Texas.

Three Cowgirls reached double figures with Kaili Chamberlin and Cristine Gil leading the way with 14 points apiece. The 14 points for Gil is a career high. She was 6-of-10 from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range. Chamberlin was 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-pt. land. Zuzanna Kulinska chipped in with 11 points on 2-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

La. Tech placed four players in double figure scoring with Amaya Brannon leading all players with a game high 16 points. Mackenzie Wurm came off the bench to record a double double (12 pts., 12 reb.).

McNeese got off to another slow start, turning the ball over in its first three possessions of the game before Zuzanna Kulinska scored the Cowgirls’ first point of the game with two free throws. McNeese got as close as eight points (29-21) following a three-pointer by Cristina Gil midway through the second quarter. The Lady Techsters went on to outscore the Cowgirls 14-8 the rest of the period to take a 43-29 halftime lead.

La. Tech doubled up the Cowgirls on rebounds in the first half (31-15) and scored 16 points off 10 Cowgirl turnovers with 15 points coming off second chances and 12 scored in the paint.

Despite the two stats (rebounds, free throws) that made the difference in the game, McNeese had the better field goal percent (30.5) and three-point field goal percent (29.0).

