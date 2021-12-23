50/50 Thursdays
Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, L.a (WVUE) - State police have arrested a man previously convicted of human trafficking on similar charges.

Rutledge Deas, 31, was arrested in December of 2021 after a second investigation uncovered new text messages he sent offering payment to victims to change his diapers, LSP says.

Deas allegedly attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him and treat him like a child while he posed as a young man with special needs.

A year ago, Deas pleaded guilty to doing similar things and was placed on probation.

Deas faces an additional count of human trafficking and attempted human trafficking. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec. 23.

Detectives say more victims are possible. Anyone with information is urged to call 504-310-7000.

