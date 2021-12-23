FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather is here to stay, record highs possible on Christmas Day

Perfect weather to enjoy this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our temperatures continue to warm with highs this afternoon reaching the lower 70′s, but the difference is winds have now turned out of the south and it has been breezy at times. Moisture is going to continue to return as we head through the next few days and it will definitely be short and short sleeve weather for Christmas Day with record highs in the forecast as high pressure remains in charge.

We'll see a warm night as Santa delivers gifts (KPLC)

High pressure continues to remain in charge of the pattern through this evening and into Christmas Eve and Day, which will mean plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures remaining in the forecast. For this evening however we focus on warmer conditions with many areas staying in the lower to middle 60′s early on before falling into the upper 50′s as we move closer to Friday morning. One thing we will watch for is our lows to occur early Friday morning and actually begin to warm as we near sunrise with moisture continuing to increase as winds stay southerly. Friday will be a similar day to today as sunshine will be abundant with just a few clouds from time to time, although it will be a little breezy at times. An area of low pressure will set up well to our north and couple that with high pressure to the south and east it will create a tight gradient leading to wind dust of 25-30 mph at times. Highs will warm even more with many areas topping off in the middle to upper 70′s, but for Christmas Eve plans rather it be church services or looking at Christmas lights the forecast looks to be just fine as we stay dry.

We'll see near record high temperatures for Christmas Day (KPLC)

Looking at Christmas Day the forecast looks fairly similar to the previous few days with sunshine being abundant and warm temperatures. Highs look to be back into the upper 70′s to near 80, which would be a record high if we mange to hit the 80 degree mark. This is very unseasonable for this time of year as highs will remain some 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year and that looks to be the case right on through next week. Winds will continue to remain out of the south over the next several days and that means plenty of moisture with deep tropical moisture continuing to filter in and keeping things rather muggy. Moving into next week things begin to change a little as we introduce the chance for a few showers and storms, but even with a cold front arriving it doesn’t look to change things a whole lot.

A weak front brings increased rain chances next week (KPLC)

Through the middle of next week, we’ll watch a system begin to push from the heart of the country to the south and east which will bring increased rain chance for the region. Even with the boundary pushing through temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 70′s and it may not be till next week weekend that we see a temperature change as a stronger front pushes through the area. For now we’ll keep the sunshine in the forecast, but you’ll want to crank the AC up to help stay cool. Have a great Thursday evening!

No signs of any cool downs over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

