FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Short sleeves and A/C weather returning for Christmas weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures on the cool side will make the need for a light jacket as you head out for the morning commute but make sure to have a short sleeve on under the jacket as temperatures warm up quickly today, returning to the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Today will mark the start of a more noticeable warmup with lows tonight in the upper 50s as milder weather thanks to southerly winds and a retreat of the jet stream back to the north sets up for a warming pattern that brings record heat through the Christmas weekend.

Holiday forecast (KPLC)

Heading out this evening will bring a drop in temperatures through the 60s after sunset, bottoming out in the upper 50s with some areas of patchy fog possible overnight as the warmer air continues to move in thanks to southerly winds. Christmas Eve brings another round of spring temperatures as morning lows quickly rise into the middle to upper 70s by afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A great day to spend outdoors maybe out back by the grill in your spring attire. The warmth and sunshine will make for weather that will be quite enjoyable to spend outdoors.

Warm and dry pattern ahead (KPLC)

Nothing has changed with regards to our Christmas Day forecast as we’re still on target for record warmth with morning temperatures starting out in the 60s and rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s by afternoon. Our forecast high of 80 in Lake Charles will break the record for the warmest Christmas Day by 1 degree. The pattern responsible for the warming trend will remain locked in place through much of next week for the last days of 2021. This also means rain chances remain low, although a few isolated showers begin to return to forecast by next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler by the start of 2022 (KPLC)

The next cold front is set to arrive by New Years Day with the possibility of some showers around for your New Years Eve festivities although the best rain chances may hold off until New Years Day when the front actually passes through the area. This will work to cool temperatures down a bit for the start of 2022.

