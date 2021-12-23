Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 23, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 69% of cases from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15 and 82% of deaths from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 20.

The updated vaccination data for Dec. 23 is delayed, according to the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,835 new cases.

· 8 new deaths.

· 306 patients hospitalized (34 more than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 49.55 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 87 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 23 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 37.38 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 76 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.48 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.61 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.79 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.21 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.82 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.29 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

