Calcasieu Coroner’s Office says fentanyl death ranking is ‘terrifying’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, but a new analysis shows there’s a bigger killer in the U.S..

Fentanyl overdoses are now considered the leading killer nationwide of people between the ages of 18 to 45, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Right now, in Calcasieu Parish, there are 95 confirmed overdose deaths so far this year, and 68% of those involved fentanyl.

“It knows no bounds, it has no limits, it reaches all socio-economic statuses, races, religion, creeds,” said IMCAL executive director Tanya McGee.

The number surpasses the number of COVID-19 deaths, car accidents, and suicides.

“Fentanyl is a major problem especially across all of Louisiana. Currently, Calcasieu Parish ranks in the top three in total fentanyl-related deaths per parish,” said Chief Investigator of the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office Charlie Hunter.

Tanya McGee with IMCAL has been directly impacted by the epidemic.

“Well, my husband and I’s nephew overdosed on fentanyl a couple of years ago,” McGee said.

McGee said that addiction isn’t picky.

“I tell folks all that time that when people think of addiction they think of it being something that is in other families or on the wrong side of the tracks or in drug-infested communities,” McGee said.

Chief Investigator with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office Charlie Hunter said Calcasieu Parish is at a critical stage.

“Right now in Calcasieu Parish, we are almost encountering two fatal overdoses a week. That’s not counting the hundreds that have been saved by emergency personal and first responders with the administration of Narcan or naloxone,” Hunter said.

Hunter recommends that if you or anyone you know suffers from addiction and in need of help to reach out.

