Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Leesville, according to the city.

The advisory has been issued for all of Belview Road from 171N to Hilton Dr. and East Alexandria Hwy from Belview Rd to the end of the line at Bayou Apartments and all side roads off of Belview until further notice, according to the city.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.