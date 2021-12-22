Ways to help with seasonal affective disorder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the holidays are usually filled with joy, this time of year can be difficult for many people.

In Southwest Louisiana, many are still not able to enjoy the holidays in their home, and with the new COVID variant to worry about, some are not able to spend the holidays with their family or friends.

Feeling sad or depressed during this time of year is not uncommon, and can often be due to a chemical imbalance in the brain called seasonal affective disorder.

The holiday season can be a stressful time for people, and Tanya McGee with Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority, says while some gather with family and friends, others aren’t able to do so.

“Everybody thinks about family and family gatherings as something that lifts your spirits up and there’s so many people out there that don’t necessarily have that especially in southwest Louisiana where people are still not in their homes so you see evidence of seasonal affective disorder,” said McGee.

McGee says while there is no specific cause for seasonal affective disorder, a lot of it can be blamed on a decrease of serotonin and melatonin in the brain, commonly caused by the decrease in sunlight during the fall and winter, along with the increase in stress and anxiety that accompany the holiday season.

“Things that can exacerbate or make somebody more at risk are people that don’t have close family around them, people who are elderly, and are maybe more confined in their home than others,” said McGee.

The COVID precautions with the omicron variant that can lead to isolation, also add to that anxiety and depression. She also says this time of year can be difficult for anybody who has lost a loved one, or even people in the area that lost their homes.

“I tell folks all the time- it’s natural to have good days and bad days, and that’s even during the holidays, but when you’re having more bad days than good, it’s time to do something about it,” said McGee.

McGee recommends getting access to sunlight, get out and exercise, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“Again one thing to do is just really kind of engage in family and friends because it’s like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, seasonal affective disorder is not chronic,” said McGee.

She also says to look out for the symptoms in yourself, family and friends. She says it can be difficult to focus on sleeping patterns and staying healthy while battling depression, so having a friend or family assist can make the process easier.

“So when you know that those symptoms are coming and you know that you’ve had those effects before then you can do things to help prevent those from happening again,” said McGee.

McGee says it’s important to reach out to family or friends who can help, or professionals like ImCal who can provide therapy, counseling, and even medicine if needed.

