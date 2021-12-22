VPSO: Woman dead following deputy-involved shooting Tuesday

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A woman was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday evening after she allegedly “raised her weapon and pursued one of the deputies,” according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted around 6:52 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, about a female threatening to harm herself in the area of Larry Cook Road in Pitkin.

When deputies arrived, a male subject exited the residence and told deputies that a female, identified as Chantel Myers, 44, was threatening to harm herself with a firearm and had fired one shot inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. The man also gave deputies a suicide note handwritten by Myers, authorities said.

Deputies distanced themselves from the residence and used a public address system to communicate with Myers, according to the sheriff’s office. Myers remained inside for a while, making verbal threats toward the deputies, before allegedly exiting the residence with a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies got behind two patrol units and continued to speak with Myers in an attempt to deescalate the situation, according to the sheriff’s office. Myers, though, allegedly advanced toward the deputies in an aggressive manner while continuing to threaten to harm them, the sheriff’s office said.

Myers got between the two patrol units the deputies were using for cover, then raised her weapon and pursued one of the deputies around the patrol vehicle, officials said. The deputy fired his weapon, fatally striking Myers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigating detectives learned that just prior to the altercation, Myers had threatened to harm herself and deputies while speaking on the phone with a friend, the sheriff’s office said. She allegedly told the friend that there were deputies outside her home and that she was going to kill them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

