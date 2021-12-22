50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2021.

Justin Daniel Stark, 47, Lake Charles: Obstruction of a public passage; possession of alcoholic beverages; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dalvin Dwayne Coleman, 42, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Danika Ann Gros, 29, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

Malachi Ajani Fairley, 20, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Shaun Drucker, 41, Orange, TX: Contempt of court; parole detainer.

Mark Anthony Thomas, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blake Dean Cooley, 27, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault; battery.

Stephen Wayne Starnes, 57, Sugarland, TX: Contractor fraud worth $1,500 or more; no construction license; exploitation of the infirmed.

Denman Eli Goodwin, 50, DeRidder: Theft under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

John L. Brignac, 34, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Angel Michelle Fortenberry, 30, Lake Charles: No rear reflectors on bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brandon Paul Zackery, 22, Lake Charles: Additional lighting equipment; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (2 charges).

Carl Michael Jones, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Mary Jane Jardneaux, 48, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Lewis Wise, 48, Sulphur: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (3 charges).

