Study conducted on Calcasieu Ship Channel shows depth of economic impact

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A study reveals good news about one of Southwest Louisiana’s economic drivers. The study was conducted on the Calcasieu Ship Channel located at the Port of Lake Charles.

“By the taxes that we pay to the local and state economy, these are all the benefits that are generated by the channel,” Director of Navigation Channing Hayden said.

Owned, leased and operated by the Calcasieu Ship Channel - that’s where marine terminals are located that many industries are dependent on.

A 2020 economic impact study surveyed the ship channel’s influence on Cameron and Calcasieu parishes.

“The last time we did a study like this was in 2017,” Hayden said. “So, we try and update it. It’s been about five years. Conditions have changed. We’ve got one operating LNG facility and another one coming online and plans for several more.”

According to the study conducted by Martin Associates, nationally, the channel drives $39 billion of the U.S. gross domestic product and two-thirds of the gross domestic product of Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.

“That means that 67% of the local economy is generated by the Calcasieu Ship Channel,” Hayden said. “That means that 67%, or 67 cents, out of every dollar in our pockets in Cameron and Calcasieu parish comes from the ship channel.”

This impact is something Hayden calls a substantial economic engine for the local economy. The ship channel supported over 100,000 jobs in Louisiana, and 42,000 of those jobs are in Calcasieu and Cameron parish.

“Half of the employment in Calcasieu and Cameron Parish stems from the Calcasieu Ship Channel,” Hayden said. “The jobs that are generated are very well paying jobs that are paying around -on average about $95,000 a year compared to the state average of $46,000 a year.”

Hayden said there is a potential for the amount of well-paying jobs to double as the channel continues to grow.

