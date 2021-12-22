Lake Charles family’s home destroyed by fire three days before Christmas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department answered to a residential fire on Prienwood Drive Wednesday.

The house fire caused a portion of Prien Lake Road to close earlier in the day as firefighters worked to save what they could.

“I was coming out to get in the truck here and i walked out and when I walked out to the truck I saw smoke coming down the street,” neighbor Almon Johnson said. “I ran back inside and told my lady-friend that lives here “come look the fire” and it turned out to be one of her friend down the street’s house.”

The Lake Charles Fire Department got the call at 10:23 a.m. and they arrived to the scene six minutes later. It took them approximately 30 minutes to put out the fire.

“My wife called me and said the house is burning so I left and I showed up,” home resident William Gautreaux said. “I was thinking I was going to be able to get home and put it out. But when I was on the way home I looked over the interstate and I could see the smoke. Ain’t much of a Christmas this year, you know?”

Gautreaux said his wife was home with their 3-year-old when the fire sparked in the laundry room. He said he’s just happy that both his kids and his wife are okay, but he’s not looking forward to not being able to celebrate Christmas in their home this year.

“That’s what life is, you never know...you know, it just throws you a bunch of punches and you got to keep going,” Gautreaux said.

After an investigation, the Lake Charles Fire Department confirms the fire was caused by the dryer in the home.

Drivers asked to avoid W. Prien Lake Road near park due to fire in the area. (Almon Johnson)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.