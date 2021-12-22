Phillips 66 fulfills wish lists for 43 children from 20 families

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Pillips 66 says for the third year in a row, its Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex has partnered with the Westlake Recreational Complex as Christmas angels to adopt Westlake families for Christmas.

Phillips 66 said it has fulfilled the wish lists of 43 children from 20 Westlake families, and each family also received gift cards to help purchase groceries for a festive holiday dinner.

“Our goal for 2021 was to bring good energy into Southwest Louisiana with volunteerism and service projects. Our annual Christmas Angels project is one way our employees work together to ensure that these families were given the Christmas they deserve,” says Elizabeth Eustis, communication specialist and LCMC Christmas Angel program coordinator. “I am proud of how our employees have come together to collect donations and shop for these families. This is a program our employees love and look forward to it each year.”

