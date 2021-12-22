50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McAlister’s set to return to Lake Charles

Aside from “coming soon” on McAlister’s website, there has been no official word on when the...
Aside from “coming soon” on McAlister’s website, there has been no official word on when the grand opening will take place.(KPLC)
By Davon Cole
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in the Lake Area have been rejoicing recently with the return of some of their favorite businesses and restaurants, and now, you can add McAlister’s Deli to that list.

Longtime residents may remember McAlister’s old location on Prien Lake Road, and according to the location tracker on their website, the new location won’t be too far away from the original (306 W. Prien Lake Rd.).

Aside from “coming soon” on McAlister’s website, there has been no official word on when the grand opening will take place.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

LCPD hands out $100 with Christmas cards
VIDEO: Lake Charles police pass out Christmas cards holding $100 to community
Free mental health counseling is available to low-to-moderate income Lake Charles residents who...
Counseling available to low-to-moderate income residents impacted by pandemic
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) moves the ball up court in the second...
Ingram, Alexander-Walker shoot Pelicans past Blazers 111-97
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather returns; breaking a record by Christmas Day