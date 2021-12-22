McAlister’s set to return to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in the Lake Area have been rejoicing recently with the return of some of their favorite businesses and restaurants, and now, you can add McAlister’s Deli to that list.

Longtime residents may remember McAlister’s old location on Prien Lake Road, and according to the location tracker on their website, the new location won’t be too far away from the original (306 W. Prien Lake Rd.).

Aside from “coming soon” on McAlister’s website, there has been no official word on when the grand opening will take place.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.