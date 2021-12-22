Lake Charles police pass out Christmas cards holding $100 to community

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department played a little “secret Santa” Tuesday as they passed out Christmas cards to members of the community.

For some in the community, getting stopped by a police officer Tuesday was a good thing as officers weren’t handing out tickets, but Christmas cards that held a special gift.

It wasn’t their typical shift: patrolling the city and fighting day-to-day crime. Instead, Lake Charles police officers were on a mission to share a smile and spread holiday joy.

“Certainly, when a police officer has a chance to help someone, you know, that’s part of the reason we become police officers - to help people,” Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said. “And to be able to help somebody during the holidays to maybe buy an extra gift for their family or have something extra for their Christmas meal, it makes us feel very good.”

The police department handed out Christmas cards that held $100 each to people in the community who may be in need this holiday season.

“And the guys are going out, and they’re identifying people that we hope can make a difference. That $100 would make a difference in their Christmas.” Caldwell said. “And we’re going to identify them and present them with this gift from the police department and from our secret Santa.”

Caldwell said a total of $5,000 was passed out, and the money was donated to the department for this very reason.

The Lake Charles Police Department wants to wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season, and they hope they’ve made the holidays a bit brighter for those they’ve met passing out the cards.

