50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

La. current Deer Tag Validation phone number: 225-267-9998

The old 844 number, which was printed on licenses prior to October 11, is no longer active.
The old 844 number, which was printed on licenses prior to October 11, is no longer active.(WRDW)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A reminder to all our deer hunters out there: the Deer Tag Validation number was changed in October 2021.

The new phone number is 225-267-9998.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says this is the correct number for validating a harvest by phone.

The old 844 number, which was printed on licenses prior to October 11, is no longer active. Old tags will also have the old number.

All new or reprinted tags will include the correct phone number.

For additional information about your LDWF licenses and harvest tags, log into your account at LouisianaOutdoors.com.

Prior to hunting deer, all deer hunters, regardless of age or license status, must obtain deer tags and have tags in possession when hunting deer. Immediately upon harvesting a deer, the hunter must tag the deer with the appropriate license tag before it is moved from the harvest site. The hunter must record the date of harvest and the parish on the carcass tag. Within 72 hours, the hunter must validate the harvest, either by phone (225.267.9998) or online.

For more information, contact Johnathan Bordelon at 318.487.5885 or jbordelon@wlf.la.gov.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Highs in the upper 70's to near 80 for the next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures warming as we near Christmas, plenty of sunshine in-between
LCPD hands out $100 with Christmas cards
VIDEO: Lake Charles police pass out Christmas cards holding $100 to community
Leslie Deville of the Westlake Recreational Complex and Elizabeth Eustis of Phillips 66 with...
Phillips 66 fulfills wish lists for 43 children from 20 families
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 22, 2021
Prienwood Drive is directly across from Prien Lake Park.
Drivers asked to avoid W. Prien Lake Road near park due to fire in the area