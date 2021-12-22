Kansas State pulls away for 74-59 win over McNeese

MANHATTEN, Kansas - Kansas State outscored McNeese 18-2 over the final 5:50 of the first half then scored the first five points of the second half to help pull away from the Cowboys and on its way to a 74-59 win.

The loss was the sixth straight suffered by the Cowboys (3-9), all on the road while Kansas State (8-3) won for the third straight time.

Christian Shumate led the Cowboys with 18 points and six rebounds while Zach Scott added 11 points. Shumate sank 8 of 11 from the field including 1 for 1 from long range while Scott finished 4 of 8 overall and 3 of 6 from behind the arc.

As a team, McNeese sank 43 percent (25 of 58) and 7 of 20 from three-point range for 35 percent. The Cowboys made good on two of their three free throws for the game, all in the first half.

Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack each scored 18 points to led Kansas State while Selton Miguel added 17. The Wildcats hit 47 percent from the field (25 of 53) and finished 10 of 26 from behind the arc for 39 percent. They also sank 14 of 18 at the free throw line.

McNeese started out the first 16 minutes playing some of its best ball of the season and built a 26-17 lead following Scott’s second three-pointer of the half. To get to that point, the Cowboys broke a 10-10 tie with a 7-0 run to take a 17-10 lead at the 9:37 mark of the half.

The teams traded buckets over the next four minutes before the Cowboys grabbed their nine-point lead following Scott’s trey.

K-State began its run by taking advantage of McNeese missing shots and turning the ball over. The Cowboys went just 1 of 7 from the field in the final 5:50 and turned the ball over four times, half of what they had for the entire half.

Mike McGuirl sank a three-pointer at the buzzer for the Wildcats to give them a 35-28 lead at the break.

In the second half, K-State grabbed its largest lead at 54-39 following a Miguel free throw at the 10-minute mark. McNeese then put together a 10-5 run to pull back to within 10 points following a Collin Warren three-pointer with 7:16 to play to make it a 59-49 game.

The Wildcats responded with a 15-4 run over the next 6:09 to go up 74-53 and put the game away.

Warren and Scott hit back-to-back 3s in the final 30 seconds to end the game.

Kansas State held a 32-28 advantage in rebounding while each team turned the ball over 13 times.

The Wildcats connected on three of their final four three-pointers to help expand the lead.

McNeese will return home on December 30, a span of 38 days since its last home game, when it hosts Ecclesia College at 11 a.m. in Burton Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.