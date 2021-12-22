Iowa police pass out ham, turkey and gift cards to residents pulled over for minor violations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whether naughty or nice, when the police pull you over, you usually assume you’ve done something wrong and you’re in trouble. However, that wasn’t the case for some drivers Tuesday afternoon in Iowa.

“It’s a big surprise,” one motorist said.

Getting pulled over has never tasted so good!

“We’re blessing families with turkeys, hams and also gift cards from our community-oriented policing department,” Staff Sgt. Eric Johnson said.

The annual holiday tradition started in Iowa three years ago.

“We’re conducting traffic stops for minor violations, and instead of, of course, giving out citations for those violations, we are planning to give out these items for the holidays,” Johnson said.

Johnson is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community.

“It feels good to know that we’re instilling that inside of our community, inside of Iowa,” Johnson said. “And also that we’re letting the children see the good deeds that we’re doing furthermore.”

For some, receiving a turkey instead of a ticket was quite an emotional experience.

“I am just so thankful. I’m wordless. I’m just so thankful. Hard times right now,” one driver said.

For others, getting pulled over made their heart drop.

“I was like ‘oh crap,’ I’m getting a ticket for the holidays,” another driver said.

But that’s not the only thing they’re doing to spread Christmas cheer this year.

The Iowa Police Department collected toys from the local high school as a part of their annual toy drive.

From puzzles to dolls toys, gifts were brought in to help provide presents for children ranging from ages 6 to 12.

The toys will be passed out to children in need throughout the community this holiday season.

“Yes, definitely, to see their faces glowing and the joy they get from getting a toy - kids love toys. And the officers feel the same way. It brings joy to them as well. That’s what the season is about,” Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent said.

The Iowa Police Department will continue to pass out toys as they’re available.

