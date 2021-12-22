FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather returns; breaking a record by Christmas Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures starting off rather chilly this morning have fallen enough for some areas of frost around the viewing area as morning lows in the lower to middle 30s are fairly common across areas of northern Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes. Elsewhere we’re not quite cold enough for frost, but some patchy fog will also be noticed for the commute, so make sure to give yourself a little extra time on roads this morning to not only scrape some frost but to also drive with extra caution. Once the sun rises, temperatures will warm up nicely today, topping out in the middle 60s by this afternoon under beautifully sunny skies. Today starts the warming trend that will carry us through the next several days.

With the sunshine today and clear skies tonight, temperatures will quickly begin to drop after sun set and while it will again be a rather cool night, temperatures won’t drop low enough for any concerns of frost across any portion of the viewing area. Expect lows tonight to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The cool start to our Thursday quickly rebounds by afternoon with highs back into the lower 70s and lows Thursday night only dropping into the 50s. Christmas Eve will be rather nice as well with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

The warming trend continues for Christmas Day as the full day of sunshine warms temperatures up out of the 60s during the morning hours up to 80 by afternoon. That would break an all time record for the hottest Christmas Day which is 79 set back in 2016. It’s not looking like we’ll quickly break this streak of warm holiday weather either as temperatures remain well above average through most of next week. Some longer-range models try to pull a front through closer to New Year’s Eve which will increase rain chances and possibly cool things off a bit to start 2022.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

